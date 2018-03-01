Amid the sea of similar-looking smartphones at Mobile World Congress, one company is trying to stand out with an Android handset and attached keyboard.

British firm Planet Computers showed off its device called Gemini at the world's biggest mobile event in Barcelona, Spain, this week. It's a smartphone that runs Google's Android operating system but also has a QWERTY keyboard attached.

Users can use the touchscreen functions of the 5.9-inch display, but for browsing the web or doing some work, the keyboard can be used. CNBC tested the keyboard out, and it has a good response rate. But the smaller scale will take some getting used to.

Gemini was listed on the Indiegogo crowdfunding website and Planet Computers has raised over $1.9 million and has pre-orders for over 4,000 units.

The handset is priced at $599 and the company behind it has begun mass production.