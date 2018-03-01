Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BBY, KSS, HOG, BID, NWL, WMT, CRM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Best Buy – The electronics retailer earned an adjusted $2.42 per share for the fourth quarter, above estimates of $2.04 a share. Comparable store sales came in well above Street forecasts, and Best Buy also increased its full-year outlook as well as raising its quarterly dividend to 45 cents per share from 34 cents.

Kohl's – The retailer came in 22 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.99 per share. Revenue and comparable-store sales were above forecasts and Kohl's also raised its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share from 55 cents.

Harley-Davidson – The motorcycle maker announced an investment in electric vehicle maker Alta Motors. Alta and Harley will collaborate on electric motorcycle technology and new product development.

Sotheby's – The auction house beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. The company called 2017 a "very good year" and said that 2018 would be "even better."

Newell Brands – Investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in the consumer products maker, according to the New York Post. Activist investor Starboard Value also has a stake in Newell.

Walmart – Walmart is raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21, citing "recent events" for the move. It will also remove any items from its website that resemble assault rifles, including non-lethal items. Walmart no longer sells assault rifles, having halted them in 2015.

Salesforce.com – The company topped estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. The company's results were boosted by growing sales of its cloud-based sales and marketing software.

Box – Box lost 6 cents per share for its fourth quarter, 2 cents a share smaller than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue was in line, as was the cloud storage company's earnings outlook for the current year. Its revenue forecast for the year fell shy of expectations, however, and it added fewer paid customers than it had in the third quarter.

Monster Beverage – Monster reported quarterly profit of 35 cents per share, 2 cents a share below estimates. Revenue also missed forecasts. The beverage maker said its fourth-quarter sales fell due to international inventory reductions.

Exxon Mobil – Exxon is exiting some of its joint ventures with Russian energy firm Rosneft, citing 2014 sanctions. Rosneft said the move will result in "serious losses" from that decision.

Anheuser-Busch InBev – The beer brewer is forecasting stronger-than-expected profit and revenue growth this year, thanks to a rebound in the Brazil market.

WPP – WPP reported its lowest full-year earnings since the financial crisis, with the advertising company also giving a weaker than expected outlook for 2018. That's in contrast to competitors who had given more optimistic outlooks for this year.

Netflix – The video streaming service announced a new European partnership with U.K. broadcaster Sky, with Netflix joining a bundle in a new Sky TV subscription package.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts – These stocks could be pressured by news that Macau casino revenue grew by 5.7 percent in February, missing analysts' forecasts.

Monsanto – German chemical maker Bayer said it is willing to sell more assets to gain regulatory approval for its planned $60 billion takeover of Monsanto. The Wall Street Journal reports that the European review of the deal does appear to be headed for conditional approval, with a decision expected by April 5.

3D Systems – 3D Systems said it expected to earn an adjusted 3 to 5 cents per share for its fourth quarter, better than the penny per share consensus estimate. The maker of 3D printing systems has delayed its fourth-quarter report as it plans for new revenue recognition rules.

L Brands – L Brands reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.11 per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped expectations. Comparable-store sales beat forecasts, but the Victoria's Secret parent gave a weaker-than-expected earnings outlook for the current quarter and the full year.

Hostess Brands – Hostess beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share. The snack maker helped by sales of newer offerings. The company also hinted that it was actively pursuing acquisitions.