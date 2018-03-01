    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    The grit and glamour Vogue and Vice partnership is on hold for the time being

    A partnership between glossy magazine Vogue and gritty news outlet Vice has been put on hold after reassurances from the publishers in February that it would go ahead.

    The two were set to create a website showcasing "figures, movements and issues making an impact on society today," in a partnership they announced in October.

    But this week the collaboration was postponed. "Both Vogue and Vice are committed to creating the most relevant, innovative content experiences for audiences, and at this time, have mutually decided to delay their content collaboration," the publishers said, according to a statement emailed to CNBC Thursday.

    In October, the two titles published an online statement expressing their enthusiasm for the collaboration, known as "Project Vs," with Vogue U.S. Editor Anna Wintour saying: "Vogue and Vice may appear to some to see the world through different lenses. But, in my view, both are fearless and breathtaking, with unquenchable curiosity and vigor."

    Vogue editor Anna Wintour in New York City in January 2017
    Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
    Vogue editor Anna Wintour in New York City in January 2017

    A joint editorial team was set to create a new website, which would last 100 days. It would cover "important topics, moments and people driving culture," the statement added.

    In December, an investigation by The New York Times detailed more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct at Vice, with two of the founders issuing a statement to employees saying it had a culture that "fostered inappropriate behavior that permeated throughout the company." In January, Chief Digital Officer Mike Germano lost his job in the light of the allegations, the Times reported. Germano did not comment at the time, but in an earlier statement, he said he did "not believe that these allegations reflect the company's culture."

    There is no suggestion that the delay in launching the joint project is because of misconduct allegations at either publication.

    The Vice media app on a smartphone
    Bloomberg | Getty Images
    The Vice media app on a smartphone

    In February, Vogue said it was still committed to the project, providing a statement to website Digiday. "Vogue feels optimistic about Vice's significant commitments to a respectful, inclusive and equal workplace and are encouraged by the collaborative efforts their editorial team has shown during the past several months. We look forward to sharing the content we've created together in the coming weeks," it said.

    Vogue has had its own issues with alleged misconduct, ceasing to work with photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino after multiple allegations of sexual exploitation of male models. Both men deny the claims.