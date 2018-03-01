The grit and glamour Vogue and Vice partnership is on hold for the time being

A partnership between glossy magazine Vogue and gritty news outlet Vice has been put on hold after reassurances from the publishers in February that it would go ahead.

The two were set to create a website showcasing "figures, movements and issues making an impact on society today," in a partnership they announced in October.

But this week the collaboration was postponed. "Both Vogue and Vice are committed to creating the most relevant, innovative content experiences for audiences, and at this time, have mutually decided to delay their content collaboration," the publishers said, according to a statement emailed to CNBC Thursday.

In October, the two titles published an online statement expressing their enthusiasm for the collaboration, known as "Project Vs," with Vogue U.S. Editor Anna Wintour saying: "Vogue and Vice may appear to some to see the world through different lenses. But, in my view, both are fearless and breathtaking, with unquenchable curiosity and vigor."