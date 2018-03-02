Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on potential price increases from Trump tariffs: 'No big deal'

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump's tariffs are "no big deal."
During an appearance on "Squawk on the Street," Ross said the tariffs will have a "broad" but "trivial" impact on prices. "What was announced yesterday by the president is a very broad concept," he said.
Ross used a can of Campbell's Soup to stress his point about what he calls insignificant price increases from Trump's tariffs.
"In a can of Campbell's Soup, there are about 2.6 pennies worth of steel. So if that goes up by 25 percent, that's about six-tenths of 1 cent on the price on a can of Campbell's Soup," Ross contended. "I just bought this can today at a 7-Eleven ... and it priced at a $1.99. Who in the world is going to be too bothered?"
On Thursday, Trump announced new tariffs on aluminum and steel, sparking fears of a possible trade war and sending the stock market into a tailspin. The Commerce Department recommended imposing heavy tariffs or quotas on foreign producers of steel and aluminum last month in the interest of national security.