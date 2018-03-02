Europe markets sharply lower on Trump’s tariff announcement; UK leader to talk Brexit

Stocks in Europe were sharply lower Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced upcoming tariffs on steel and aluminum, raising fears of a potential trade war.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.9 percent off with every sector in negative territory. Construction and materials, industrials and autos were the top losers, down by more than 1.3 percent.
Trump said the U.S. would impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, which could hurt companies both inside and outside the U.S. Some analysts argued that U.S. companies would still have to import such materials while steel and aluminum production develops, potentially meaning higher costs for consumers.
Meanwhile, the European Commission has responded saying it won't sit idly and will take the decision to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Trump's decision could potentially lead other countries to raise tariffs on products that U.S. consumers buy, including agricultural products. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday morning that there are concerns with Trump's tariff announcements. "We need to do everything possible to avoid an international trade war," he said, according to Reuters.
At the same time, comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that there are no signs that the U.S. economy is overheating have also sent equities lower, as investors grow confident that the Fed will increase rates at a faster pace this year.
Earnings, data, Brexit
The focus in Europe is also on earnings, data releases and a key speech from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.
LSE shares fell 2 percent after reporting its latest 2017 results. The group posted a 47 percent increase in full-year operating profit.
LafargeHolcim reported Friday that a 3.8 billion Swiss franc ($4.04 billion) impairment charge contributed to a net loss of 3.13 billion Swiss francs for its fourth quarter. The stock fell in early trade, and was one of the worst performers across Europe.
On the other hand, shares of Elekta rose 7 percent after reporting above-forecast earnings
In terms of data, there will be construction PMIs in the U.K. due at 9:30 a.m. London time. There will also be growth numbers released in Italy at 9.00 a.m. London time, just two days before voters head to the polls in a key general election.
Investors and policymakers in Europe will monitor remarks from U.K. leader May at 1.30 p.m. London time, who is due to outline her vision for how the U.K.'s relationship with the EU should be once it leaves the EU.