Europe markets sharply lower on Trump’s tariff announcement; UK leader to talk Brexit

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.9 percent off with every sector in negative territory. Construction and materials, industrials and autos were the top losers, down by more than 1.3 percent.

Trump said the U.S. would impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, which could hurt companies both inside and outside the U.S. Some analysts argued that U.S. companies would still have to import such materials while steel and aluminum production develops, potentially meaning higher costs for consumers.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has responded saying it won't sit idly and will take the decision to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Trump's decision could potentially lead other countries to raise tariffs on products that U.S. consumers buy, including agricultural products. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday morning that there are concerns with Trump's tariff announcements. "We need to do everything possible to avoid an international trade war," he said, according to Reuters.

At the same time, comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that there are no signs that the U.S. economy is overheating have also sent equities lower, as investors grow confident that the Fed will increase rates at a faster pace this year.