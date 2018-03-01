Nikkei loses 607 points as Asian markets sell off after Trump's tariff announcement

Asian stocks declined on Friday, with steel producers and automaker names recording steep drops. The fall in regional markets tracked sharp losses on Wall Street following a tariff announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will impose tariffs of 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum. The tariffs will be implemented broadly, without targeting specific countries.

Markets stateside fell on the news as investors worried about retaliatory actions from U.S. trade partners that could potentially result in a trade war. In addition, tariffs are also seen as inflationary as they could mean higher prices for consumers.

Japan's trade minister responded to the news on Friday, saying that Japanese steel exports were not a threat to U.S. national security, Reuters reported, citing local wire service Jiji.

"Given uncertainty whether the move presages a path of increased tariff application for the U.S., we expect risk sentiment to remain fragile for now," Chang Wei Liang, a strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 607.34 points, or 2.8 percent, as the yen continued to firm, with steel stocks trading sharply lower. JFE Holdings declined 2.45 percent, Nisshin Steel lost 2.19 percent and Kobe Steel lost 2.59 percent.

Automakers, which make use of steel and aluminum products, also tracked losses seen stateside. Honda Motor and Toyota Motor sank 3.63 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Other sectors, including technology, were also firmly lower. Sony lost 1.85 percent and SoftBank Group tumbled 3.72 percent.