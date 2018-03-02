    ×

    US Economy

    Here's how your state would get hit by a global trade war

    Container ships are positioned under cranes at the Port of Oakland, California.
    Getty Images
    Container ships are positioned under cranes at the Port of Oakland, California.

    Seeking to calm concerns about his plans to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, President Donald Trump on Friday expressed confidence that he can "win" a global trade war.

    But as with any war, there would be casualties. And exporters in some industries and regions of the country would be hit harder than others.

    A lot depends on where those exports are sold. West Coast states rely more heavily on Chinese markets. Border states generate some of the biggest demand from Canada and Mexico. New Mexico, for example, sends 45 percent of its exports south of the border. Michigan sells more than 40 percent of its exports to Canada.

    U.S. farm states are also big exporters to China, which is the biggest single market for American agricultural products. Some 20 percent of all U.S. farm exports are sold to China, including soybeans, distillers' grains, hides and skins, tree nuts, coarse grains, and cotton and beef, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

    Trump on Thursday told reporters that he will formally announce next week a plan to slap tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum products.

    "When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump said Friday on Twitter.

    One of Trump's signature campaign pledges, Trump said his aim was to protect U.S. jobs from the threat posed by cheaper foreign products.

    "We must protect our country and our workers. Our steel industry is in bad shape. IF YOU DON'T HAVE STEEL, YOU DON'T HAVE A COUNTRY!" he wrote.

    But many economists warn that higher prices for steel and aluminum will squeeze profits for American manufacturers and make U.S. products less competitive overseas. That could end up destroying more U.S. jobs than the tariffs help protect.

    U.S. trading partners were swift to condemn the move. European Union officials raised the prospect of countermeasures.

    "We will put tariffs on Harley-Davidson, on bourbon and on blue jeans — Levis," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told German television.

    China urged Trump to show restraint. Canada, the America's biggest supplier of steel and aluminum, said it would retaliate if hit by U.S. tariffs.