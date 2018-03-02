Italy's election has more similarities with Germany than you might think

Italian voters go to the polls on March 4 in a vote that has some striking similarities to Germany's political scene right now.

When Italians vote Sunday, Germans will be waiting for the outcome of another vote that will determine whether the country finally gets a government, six months after its federal election last September.

The vote that's being closely watched in Germany is the result of a ballot of Social Democratic Party (SPD) members. They are being asked whether they approve of another coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian conservative bloc, formed by her Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Bavarian Union (CSU).