JC Penney's stock tumbles on revenue miss for the holiday quarter

J.C. Penney on Friday reported revenue and same-store sales for the holiday quarter that fell short of analysts' expectations.

Its stock was down more than 10 percent in premarket trading on the news.

Here's what the company reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with what analysts were expecting (based on a Thomson Reuters survey):

* Earnings per share: 57 cents, adjusted, vs. 47 cents expected.

* Revenue: $4.03 billion vs. $4.05 billion expected.

* Same-store sales: 2.6 percent growth vs. an increase of 2.9 percent expected.

Net income totaled $254 million, or 81 cents a share, compared with $192 million, or 61 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Penney earned 57 cents a share, 10 cents above Street estimates.

Revenue increased 1.8 percent during the period to $4.03 billion, slightly short of analysts' forecast.

Same-store sales — a key metric for retailers — were up 2.6 percent, while analysts were calling for 2.9 percent growth.

"In 2018, we will intensify our market share efforts in Appliances, Mattresses and Furniture, while continuing to take steps to modernize our apparel assortment and omni-channel," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

The Plano, Texas-based department store chain's ongoing turnaround efforts include liquidating excess apparel inventory, closing unprofitable stores and growing its private-label lines. Last quarter, those investments appeared to be paying off, as Penney's same-store sales climbed nearly 2 percent ahead of the holidays, surpassing analysts' expectations.

Penney has seen consistent growth in its beauty department, which includes hair salons, Sephora makeup stores, and fine jewelry. It's also managed to gain market share of appliances as Sears Holdings closes more stores.

To be sure, the company still has other obstacles to overcome, as mall-based retailers must adjust to sales moving online. Penney recently announced it would be closing one of its distribution centers, eliminating more than 600 jobs. The company has said it will close eight stores in total in 2018, compared with more than 100 closures the year prior.

A report circulated earlier this week that Penney would be readjusting its workforce, eliminating some full-time positions in stores, to cut costs. Another report said Penney was slashing staff at its corporate headquarters in Texas.

"JCPenney is implementing a store staffing model to simplify processes, improve productivity and manage expenses," a spokesman told CNBC about the changes. The company declined to comment on how many people would be impacted by the cuts at its corporate offices.

J.C. Penney shares have climbed a little more than 20 percent so far this year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.