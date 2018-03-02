Outdoor retailer temporarily halts sale of products made by gun maker Vista Outdoor

Outdoor retailer REI has put on hold the sale of products made by gun maker Vista Outdoor, it said in a statement on Thursday — stressing that such companies should work towards solutions to prevent violence.

REI, which does not sell guns, said it paused selling Vista products like its Camelbak water bottles and Camp Chef stoves.

In addition to the sporting goods products it sells in REI, Vista also makes rifles under its Savage Arms brand.

"We believe that it is the job of companies that manufacture and sell guns and ammunition to work towards common sense solutions that prevent the type of violence that happened in Florida last month," the retailer said in a statement.

"This morning we learned that Vista does not plan to make a public statement that outlines a clear plan of action," it added. "As a result, we have decided to place a hold on future orders of products that Vista sells through REI while we assess how Vista proceeds.

Vista did not immediately respond to requests for comment.