When Lighthouse AI CEO Alex Teichman leaves his house in the morning, he waves at the camera he's mounted above the front door. When his wife wakes up, she'll get a push notification on her phone showing her a video of his little goodbye.
It's not the typical use case you'd expect for a home security camera, but one that effectively embodies Lighthouse's overall mission: To create computer vision and artificial intelligence-powered products that can be controlled with commands as simple as "Ping me every time Alex waves."
With 3-dimensional sensors and machine learning capabilities, the Lighthouse system can differentiate between specific people and surface videos via natural language commands, like "Tell me if the kids don't get home by 4 pm on weekdays," or "Ping if you see a stranger outside the front door."