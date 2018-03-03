"It's about home awareness," says Teichman. "Security is a piece of it — like you'll get notifications when someone it doesn't recognize is in your home or something is moving around when everyone is away — but that's kind of the smallest piece."

Founded in 2015, the company raised $17 million in May, and made its first product available on Amazon and its own website in late February.

There are many other smart security cameras out there, notably from tech giants like Nest, which just rolled into Google to supercharge its AI capabilities, and Amazon, which just bought camera-equipped doorbell startup Ring.

But the hype around Lighthouse is due primarily to the computer vision chops of its founders, Teichman and Hendrik Dahlkamp, who met while working on Stanford's self-driving car project under the mentorship of Sebastian Thrun. Dahlcamp also sold two of his previous startups to Google and worked on the company's Street View product.

Chris Farmer, Lighthouse's seed investor through his fund SignalFire, says that it was that "founder market fit" that has made him pour in as much money as possible.

"They deeply understood the problem, but more importantly, they were A+ experts in the technological solution to that problem," he told CNBC. "That's what made this so compelling."