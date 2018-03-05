Price has moved above the downtrend line in a sharp rally. This has been followed by an equally sharp retreat and a rebound from near the value of the downtrend line. The downtrend line has acted as a support level.

The Guppy Multiple Moving Average relationships support the trend break analysis. The long-term group is compressing and is turning up. This is usually associated with a trend change. The short-term group has also compressed and moved above the long-term group. This is another confirming indicator of a trend change.

The pullback has been more severe than expected with the short-term GMMA dropping briefly below the long-term GMMA, but the rebound is rapidly reversing that situation.

This is a clear combination of bullish factors and suggests there is a high probability that this rally and retreat is part of a longer-term uptrend. The immediate target is near the peaks of the previous rally which paused near the trading band.

There is only one problem.

This analysis is applied to an inverted chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Our conclusion is that the trend breakout will continue and in reality lead the Dow back to a retest of lows near 23,400 and potentially to the downtrend line near 22,500.