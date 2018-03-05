Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Nordstrom stock fell nearly 3 percent after hours. Members of the Nordstrom family proposed an offer to take the company private, but the special committee to the board rejected the acquisition proposal. The Special Committee believed the proposed price was substantially inadequate.

The department store chain's founding family group has attempted to take the company private before, but have had challenges financing the deal. The family still hopes to successfully take Nordstrom private this year.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group plunged more than 12 percent in extended trading. The retailer beat expectations on revenue but announced a loss that was wider than expected. Same-store sales were down 2 percent this quarter and guidance for the upcoming quarter was weak.

Analogic shares rose nearly 8 percent before settling after the bell. The healthcare and security company reported earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations.