Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share

The special committee advising Nordstrom's board said Monday it has received a proposal from the Nordstrom family for $50 a share to take the retailer private, which it has deemed inadequate.

The stock fell roughly 2 percent in after-hours trading Monday, to roughly $50.50 a share.

A group of Nordstrom family members, which owns 31.2 percent of Nordstrom, has been working to take the retailer private since last year. It had appointed a special committee to the company's board to evaluate those efforts.

The offer was indicative, which means it may have been put together without financing in place. The special committee to the board on Monday said unless the family group can substantially improve its offer price, it plans to end discussions.

It is not uncommon for boards evaluating management buyouts to reject the first bid tabled, in order to demonstrate impartiality.

CNBC earlier reported the retailer had hoped to have an offer on the table by Nordstrom's earnings last Thursday, cautioning it did not yet have full financing in place. The company has met with financing banks in recent weeks to discuss its options, but the landscape for buyouts of retailers is difficult.

There have been a number of high profile bankruptcies of retailers acquired by private equity firms, including last year's blockbuster Toys R Us bankruptcy filing. Leveraged buyouts had left retailers with too much debt to make the investments needed to adjust to the rapidly changing retail landscape.

It was not immediately clear on Monday the extent to which the retailer had lined up financing. Companies can in certain situations work to secure debt financing after an initial offer is conditionally approved.

Going private remains a desirable course for at least some of Nordstrom's family members. The public market has been punishing to all retailers, hindering them from making many of the moves necessary to readjust to the changing retail landscape. For Nordstrom and others, these include costly e-commerce investments and the need to realign stores.

Nordstrom last week reported fourth quarter results that beat analysts' expectations on sales, though fell short on earnings.