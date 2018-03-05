Cadillac's self-driving system is better than Tesla's or Volvo's

The foundation of Super Cruise is an extensive array of LIDAR maps that cover most of the major highways of the United States. Teamed with the car's radar and cameras, the maps allow the CT6 to have situational awareness that bests any other commercially available system.

Super Cruise, unlike competitors, allows you to take your hands off the wheel. Once you engage the system, a light bar on the wheel turns green to tell you it's safe to remove your hands. In fact, you're best keeping them off the helm if you don't want to disengage the system by nudging the wheel. You're supposed to keep your hands on the wheel when using Autopilot and Pilot Assist.

Of course, this is still a rudimentary semi-autonomous system and therefore the driver remains entirely responsible for the car's actions. That's why a small camera mounted on the steering column monitors your eyes to make sure you're paying attention. If Super Cruise makes a mistake — it didn't make a single one in my tests — the onus on you is to correct it.