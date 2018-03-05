GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst

The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, according to longtime analyst Nick Heymann.

He believes the stock could climb as much as 50 percent by the end of the year.

"At this juncture we don't see any more material adverse news announcements that are likely to impair future performance fundamentally of the company," the co-head of industrial infrastructure at William Blair said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday.

"Secondly, the concerns about liquidity, we think, have been addressed," added Heymann, who has covered GE for 35 years.

The Boston-based multinational, which racked up a $10 billion loss in the fourth quarter, was the worst-performing stock on the Dow Jones industrial average last year. It has dropped more than 50 percent in the last 12 months.

Heymann thinks the stock, now trading at just over $14, could hit $20 to $22 a share this year.

However, he conceded, "It's a small part of the way back."

The industrial conglomerate is in the middle of restructuring its business in an attempt to restore investor confidence.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

