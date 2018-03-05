Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: XL, QCOM, AMZN, NWL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

XL Group — French insurer AXA is buying the Bermuda-based company for $15.3 billion, or $57.60 a share, in a deal that would create a property and casualty insurance giant. XL's stock surged 30 percent in the premarket on the back of the news.

Amazon — The e-commerce giant is in talks with J.P. Morgan Chase and other banks about releasing products similar to checking accounts that would appeal to younger customers and those without bank accounts, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

Qualcomm — Broadcom said Qualcomm requested a U.S. national security panel to investigate its proposed $117 billion buyout offer, leading to a delay in Qualcomm's March 6 shareholder meeting.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals — Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Valeant shares to "buy" from "hold." In a note to clients Monday, they said the company "has undergone significant change over the last two years under the new management team, which we applaud for managing near-term debt maturities, returning the core franchises … to growth, and resolving some legacy legal issues."

Newell Brands — Activist investor Starboard Value issued a public letter on Monday, reiterating its concerns over Newell Brands' underperformance under its current leadership after the abrupt resignation from a company director. "Unfortunately, as the exodus of Newell directors continues, the Company's operating performance continues to worsen at an accelerating pace," the letter says.

Microchip Technology — Analysts at Mizuho Securities upgraded the semiconductor's stock to "buy" from "hold," noting its proposed purchase of Microsemi gives it an opportunity "to drive breadth and operating leverage." Mizuho also raised its price target on Microchip to $110 a share from $92.

Celgene — Celgene announced Monday that its offer to buy the rest of Juno Therapeutics for $87 a share expired Saturday at midnight. Celgene agreed to buy the remainder of the company in late January.

Boston Scientific — The company agreed to buy medical device maker EMcision for an undisclosed amount. In a press release, Boston Scientific said the deal will expand its endoscopy portfolio to include the Habib EndoHPB probe, an "endoscopic bipolar radiofrequency device."

Apple — The tech giant is working on noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones in a push into the high-end headphone market, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Disney — Marvel's "Black Panther" film topped the weekend box office for the third straight week, grossing in $65.7 million domestically. The hit movie has already grossed $500 million in the U.S. since its release.

—Reuters contributed to this report.