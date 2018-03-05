Trump and Biden head to PA: What to watch in the fight for Congress this week

Democrats will determine the candidates they will send out in November as they try to win seats in the red state. Race handicapper Cook Political Report rates Texas' 7th District, an area outside Houston represented by GOP Rep. John Culberson, as a "toss-up."
It lists two other seats held by Republicans, the 23rd District represented by Rep. Will Hurd and the 32nd District held by Rep. Pete Sessions, as "lean Republican" districts.
The 7th District primary has exposed fault lines in the Democratic Party. House Democrats' campaign arm published an opposition memo about progressive candidate Laura Moser, who had drawn support from allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Last week, the pro-GOP Congressional Leadership Fund released a poll showing Moser in second place in the primary, garnering 17 percent of support and in position to make a runoff in no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote. Republicans appear to hope a progressive Democratic candidate would have a tougher time winning in the Texas district.
"Despite the DCCC's attacks, progressive champion Laura Moser is surging, proving that their party is run by progressive liberals, not the D.C. Democrats intent on making their candidates Republican-lite," the group's executive director Corry Bliss said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Cruz and Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke are expected to breeze to their party's nominations for Senate. O'Rourke is outraising Cruz, though the senator still has a solid cash pile on hand.