Trump and Biden head to PA: What to watch in the fight for Congress this week

The March 13 special election pits Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone against Democratic former prosecutor Conor Lamb. In 2016, Trump won the district by 20 points, but polls show a much tighter race for the House seat vacated by Rep. Tim Murphy's resignation.

Democrats hope to compete in some red pockets of the country as they try to win control of the House in November, and the Pennsylvania race will partly show whether they can do so. The minority party needs to gain 24 seats to hold a majority in the House.

Biden, a native of northeast Pennsylvania, heads to the western part of the state Tuesday to campaign for the 33-year-old Lamb. Democrats hope the plain-spoken Biden can appeal to blue-collar voters in the district.

The former vice president will speak at a Lamb rally with union members, followed by another public rally with campaign supporters.

Meanwhile, Trump will hold a campaign-style rally in the district on Saturday night. The president will likely promote the GOP tax plan, as he did during a stop in western Pennsylvania in January, as well as his recent decision to put stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.