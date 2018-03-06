Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring

Smart thermostat maker Ecobee raised around $62 million (C$80 million) in a series C round of funding from investors including the Amazon Alexa Fund, the company told CNBC.

The deal comes just one week after Amazon acquired video doorbellmaker Ring in a deal reportedly valued at $1 billion. Amazon consequently made plans to stop selling competing products made by Google-owned Nest.

Ecobee is known for playing well with others. The Toronto-based hardware company designed its smart thermostats to work in conjunction with software and systems from Amazon, Apple, IFTTT, Google and Samsung. Additionally, it sells the devices on Amazon and in stores such as Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's.

The Ecobee 4, the company's latest smart thermostat, has built-in Alexa, which allows users to just tell the Ecobee 4 how to adjust the temperature, without fussing with controls or remotes. They can also ask their thermostats for a weather or news update, or use them to order an Uber or a pizza.