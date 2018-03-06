Fresh beef is coming to a McDonald's near you

McDonald's is no longer testing fresh beef, it's launching it.

The burger giant said Tuesday that it has already brought fresh beef Quarter Pounder patties to about 3,500 domestic restaurants so far and it plans to reach some 14,000 U.S. locations by early May. Locations in Hawaii and Alaska are not included in this rollout.

While fresh beef has been in the works for years, it comes at a time when fast food restaurants are battling for consumers' attention and their wallets. Dollar menus, quirky, limited-time menu items and beverage discounts have all been launched in an effort to woo diners.

McDonald's has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years. The burger chain has been working to upgrade the quality of its menu and its transparency around how it sources its ingredients. The Golden Arches has ditched antibiotics from its chicken nuggets, added fruit options and removed soda from the Happy Meal.