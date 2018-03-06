Gary Cohn resigns as Trump's top economic advisor

White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn has resigned from President Donald Trump's administration.
The former Goldman Sachs president and free trade advocate Cohn, whose departure date will come in a few weeks, decided to quit after Trump announced he would impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
In a prepared statement, Cohn said, "It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform."
"I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future," Cohn said.
In his own statement, Trump said, "Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again.