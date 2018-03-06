March Madness is here, which means there are billions to be won and lost at the office.

College basketball fans or not, many get in on the NCAA tournament known as March Madness — or at least try their hand at filling out a bracket.

A whopping 70 million tournament brackets were completed last year, amounting to about $10.4 billion wagered in total, according to a report by WalletHub. That's about twice as much as during the Super Bowl.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, a long-time basketball fan, singlehandedly offered Berkshire Hathaway employees $1 million a year for life to anyone who guessed which teams make it to the NCAA men's basketball tournament's "Sweet 16."