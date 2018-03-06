    ×

    Retail

    Target told employees they could wear jeans on the weekends if same-store sales grew

    Brian Cornell, CEO of Target
    Ashlee Espinal | CNBC
    Brian Cornell, CEO of Target

    Target told employees at the start of 2017 that if same-store sales increased for the year, they could start wearing jeans on the weekends.

    "Expect to see a lot more denim," CEO Brian Cornell told analysts and investors Tuesday during the retailer's annual meeting with the financial community.

    Same-store sales for the full year were up 1.3 percent, Target reported earlier Tuesday morning, compared with a decline of 0.5 percent a year ago. Fourth-quarter same-store sales grew 3.6 percent, boosted by a spike of traffic around the holidays, surpassing analysts' expectations.

    Target shares were falling more than 4 percent by Tuesday afternoon, as investors worried the retailer's investments in e-commerce and employees were weighing too heavily on profit margins.

