Target told employees at the start of 2017 that if same-store sales increased for the year, they could start wearing jeans on the weekends.

"Expect to see a lot more denim," CEO Brian Cornell told analysts and investors Tuesday during the retailer's annual meeting with the financial community.

Same-store sales for the full year were up 1.3 percent, Target reported earlier Tuesday morning, compared with a decline of 0.5 percent a year ago. Fourth-quarter same-store sales grew 3.6 percent, boosted by a spike of traffic around the holidays, surpassing analysts' expectations.

Target shares were falling more than 4 percent by Tuesday afternoon, as investors worried the retailer's investments in e-commerce and employees were weighing too heavily on profit margins.