Trump pushes back on reports of White House 'chaos': 'They all want a piece of that Oval Office'

President Donald Trump again pushed back on reports of a White House in turmoil, declaring that "many people want every single job."

"Everybody wants to work in the White House," Trump said alongside Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during a news conference at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

"They all want a piece of that Oval Office. They want a piece of the West Wing. And not only in terms of, it looks great on their resume — it's just a great place to work."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's positive depiction of the White House work environment came in response to a question about his tweet earlier in the day, when he said: "I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection)."

A number of news reports in the past week cited sources inside the White House describing an especially chaotic and uncertain atmosphere.

During the past week, Trump publicly lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was one of Trump's earliest prominent supporters, and saw one of his closest staff members, communications director Hope Hicks, announce her resignation.

On Thursday, Trump revealed a plan to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum that prompted a strong response from markets and raised some speculation that his top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, would resign. There were reports of chaos behind the scenes before Trump made his shock announcement about the tariffs. "It's a mess," a White House aide told CNBC on Thursday.

"I'm not going to be specific, but there will be people that change. They always change. Sometimes they want to go out and do something else, but they all want to be in the White House," Trump said.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who leads the White House on high-profile issues such as conflict in the Middle East, had his top-level interim security clearance downgraded, along with other White House aides.

Despite recent reports that hundreds of key administration positions have not been filled, Trump said demand for White House jobs remains high.

"So many people want to come in," Trump said. "I have a choice of anybody."