Global markets came under pressure Wednesday after news emerged that the White House's Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn had chosen to resign from President Donald Trump's administration Tuesday.

Cohn, the free trade advocate and former president at Goldman Sachs, chose to step down from his position after Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Cohn's departure date is expected to come in the following weeks.

Markets remained on edge following the announcement as Cohn is seen as someone who supports more business-friendly policies, and therefore is regarded as well-liked by Wall Street.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to speak at a Broward Workshop event. New York Fed President William Dudley will be in Puerto Rico where he is expected to talk about restoration efforts following last year's hurricane season.