GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure

Shares of companies that use metals like steel and aluminum for their products fell on Wednesday following the resignation of Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump's chief economic advisor.

General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Caterpillar also fell 1.6 percent.

Cohn — a free-trade advocate who opposed implementing tariffs — resigned from his post Tuesday after Trump announced he would implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His resignation signaled an increased likelihood that Trump would implement the tariffs.

Since Trump's announcement on March 1, shares of metal users have been mostly under pressure. In that time period, GM and Boeing are down more than 3.5 percent, while United Technologies is down 2.3 percent. Ford, meanwhile, is up 0.2 percent.

The news of Cohn's resignation sent U.S. stocks falling amid growing worries of a potential trade war. The Dow Jones industrial average declined more than 150 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also traded lower.

Cohn was seen by Wall Street as a voice of reason in a White House that is seemingly in constant turmoil. His presence in the White House was also well-liked by investors given his track record on Wall Street. Prior to working in the Trump administration, Cohn was president and COO at Goldman Sachs.