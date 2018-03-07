Trump's tariff plan blows up party divisions in critical Pennsylvania special election

Few policies championed by President Donald Trump have caused more blurring of political party lines than proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The president's trade goals have ruptured partisan divisions southwest of Pittsburgh, where Republicans and Democrats are fighting for blue-collar votes in a tight House special election.

In the race for Pennsylvania's 18th District seat in Trump country, Republican candidate Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb have both signaled support for some form of tariff on metals. The contenders in Tuesday's election aim not to alienate key constituencies in the district, like workers in the steel and aluminum industries or unions representing the region's laborers.

The reaction to the tariffs in parts of the district shows working-class areas may again receive anti-trade rhetoric well as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress this year. Trump hopes his proposed tariffs can give Saccone an edge with blue-collar voters as the GOP tries to avoid losing in an area the president carried by 20 points in 2016, partly thanks to his pledges to crack down on unfair trade practices and protect American workers.