Saudi Arabia's crown prince gets the royal treatment for UK state visit

The U.K. is bending over backwards to welcome Saudi Arabia's crown prince as he starts a three-day state visit aimed at deepening economic ties between the two countries.

Banners promoting Saudi-U.K. links have appeared in London, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS as he is known, arrived on Tuesday evening.

He is due to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday and dinner with Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge,William, in the evening.

He is also due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May and ministers, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, at the prime minister's residence in Downing Street, Wednesday.

Meetings over the next three days are expected to focus on defense, security and economic ties, Downing Street said as it issued more details of the crown prince's visit. There is said to be $100 billion worth of deals on the table, according to the Financial Times.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's schedule on Wednesday:

12:30 Queen Elizabeth II receives the crown prince at Buckingham Palace

15:45 Crown prince arrives in Downing Street

16:00 He meets Prime Minister Theresa May

Prince of Wales (Charles) & Duke of Cambridge (William) host dinner at Clarence House

His visit is the first to the U.K. since he became crown prince in June 2017 (he is also defense minister) and since Saudi Arabia started its "major program of domestic reforms," with the U.K. government hoping for deeper relations with the Middle Eastern superpower.