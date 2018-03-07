Starbucks is opening its Costa Rican coffee farm to the public. Here's what visitors will see

Starbucks is opening up the doors of one its coffee farms to give the public a chance to see how it sources its beans.

About 45 minutes from the Costa Rican capital of San Jose sits a nearly 600-acre coffee farm called Hacienda Alsacia. Starbucks purchased it in 2013, and has used it as a global research and development facility.

The coffee giant tests disease-resistant trees and soil management techniques at the farm, while gaining an understanding of the challenges that coffee farmers face when producing the crop.

For those unable to take the trip, here's a peek: