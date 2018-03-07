The lawyer for Stormy Daniels said Wednesday that the porn actress had sex with President Donald Trump — and that Trump had to have known about his attorney's arrangement to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet before the presidential election about their tryst.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, also said that she is "prepared" to return that money if need be, given her new lawsuit against Trump seeking to void a nondisclosure agreement she signed with a company set up by Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, in October 2016.

Avenatti, during an interview with NBC's "TODAY" show, said that agreement is not legally valid because Trump never signed it.

And he said he believed Trump did not sign that document — which used pseudonyms for the parties involved — "so that he could later claim deniability" about the affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

"It's our position that the entire document is null and void," Avenatti said.

Daniels says in her suit that she had "an intimate relationship" with Trump that began in the summer of 2006 and which continued into 2007. Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron in March 2006.

"Did she have a sexual relationship with the president?" Avenatti was asked about Daniels on the "TODAY" show.

"Yes," the lawyer replied.

Asked if Cohen and Trump had tried to buy her silence with the payment in 2016, Avenatti said, "Exactly."

The nonprofit government watchdog group Common Cause has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission about the payment, which it has called an undisclosed in-kind contribution to Trump's presidential campaign.

Cohen, whose lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment form CNBC, told NBC News in January, "These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels."

Cohen has acknowledged facilitating the payment to Daniels from his own funds, but he declined to say what it was for.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Avenatti's remarks, or on Daniels' lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Trump has never publicly responded to the claims about Daniels.

Avenatti said on the "TODAY" show that he would leave it to Daniels to disclose whether she still had photos, images and documents to back up her claims of a relationship.

But he also said, "We certainly haven't disclosed all the facts and evidence we're aware of."

Avenatti added that "there's no question the president knew about it [the payment] at the time," saying the idea that a lawyer would have gone off on his own to make such a deal is "ludicrous."

Asked if Daniels, in filing the suit, was looking to be free to sell her story for payment, Avenatti said, "No."

"She's looking to disclose the truth about what happened," Avenatti said.

"I think it's time for her to tell her story, and for the public to determine who is telling the truth."

The lawyer said Daniels believed filing the suit was "important" because of the dissemination of "misinformation" by Cohen and others.

Asked to explain a statement Daniels issued Jan. 10 in which she denied having an affair with Trump and having received hush money from Cohen, Avenatti told the "TODAY" show that she had been forced to issue that denial.

"Mr. Cohen demanded that she sign that statement," Avenatti said. "We believe it was done through force and intimidation."

"It's a false statement, absolutely," he said of Daniels' denial.

The lawyer said that if Daniels prevails in her lawsuit "she may have to" return the money she got from Cohen.

"And she's prepared to do that," Avenatti said.