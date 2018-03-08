Focus less on prestige and more on what you hope to get out of college, said David Montesano, founder of the consulting company College Match.

Ask yourself: Will this school help me get into the graduate school I want? Will it lead to the type of job I'd like?

People make irrational decisions, he said, when it comes to picking a college.

For example, Montesano said some of his clients will overlook colleges that are "top feeders" into the country's best law, business and medical schools as well as Ph.D. programs, just because they don't boast a well-known or Ivy League title.

"How low the admit rate is doesn't really equal outcome," Montesano said. "We look at something and say, 'Oh, that's expensive, therefore it must be better.'

"That's pretty misguided."

Instead, research schools for what you'd like to experience or gain there, he said. Then compare them to other schools and look for one that fits both you and your budget.

For example, to see what schools produce the greatest percentage of doctorate degrees, Montesano recommends researching on the National Science Foundation's website (look at Table 4, which shows the schools that generate the most Ph.D.'s per capita, he says).