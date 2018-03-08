Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits

Look out, Blue Apron, Weight Watchers is coming for a piece of the meal-kit industry pie.

The weight loss company is set to launch a line of "quick prep" meal kits at grocery stores, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The Oprah Winfrey-backed company already has a partnership with Chef'd, which provides customers with the option to select meals that have been approved by Weight Watchers.

The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand. In February, Grossman said the company was focusing on "inspiring healthy habits for real life."

The meal-kit industry has exploded since 2012 — quickly becoming saturated with more than 150 companies competing nationally, regionally and locally, all fighting for their share of the $1.5 billion market.

Consumers who flock to these services seek fresh ingredients, convenience and unique recipes. But keeping them engaged is a challenge. In order for meal-kit services to thrive, companies need to address the convenience, price and flexibility of their subscriptions.

It is unclear how much Weight Watchers' meal kits will cost, but the majority of such kits run between $60 to $75 a week for three meals for two people to $130 to $150 a week for three meals for four people.

In addition to meal kits, Weight Watchers will also start selling kitchen tools along with its branded packaged food.

"Our goal is to be a partner to everyone on their pursuit toward healthier living," Grossman said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Weight Watchers and Blue Apron did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC.

Read the report from Boomberg here.