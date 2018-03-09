    ×

    Markets

    Europe markets open mixed as investors react to US tariffs; Trump to meet Kim Jong Un

    • The pan-European Stoxx 600 was little changed from the previous session shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.
    • President Donald Trump implemented import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum Thursday. Canada and Mexico were exempted from the tax, with Trump also suggesting that other allies could also benefit from exclusions.
    • Friday is busy on the data front for some of Europe's biggest economies.

    European markets opened mixed on Friday morning, as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's decision to impose global duties on metal imports.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was little changed from the previous session shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Volume
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    IBEX 35
    ---

    President Donald Trump implemented import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum Thursday. Canada and Mexico were exempted from the tax, with Trump also suggesting that other allies could also benefit from exclusions.

    But, in what has proved a boon for Asian markets, Trump also said Thursday that he would meet his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un. The first-of-its-kind U.S.-North Korea summit could mark significant progress in denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

    In the U.K. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is continuing with his state visit, on which he has already met U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and senior members of the royal family.

    Friday is busy on the data front for some of Europe's biggest economies. Germany is set to publish trade data for January including its balance of trade, while France and the U.K. also have economic releases scheduled.

    Later in the day investors will look to the U.S. for its monthly nonfarm payrolls release, considered a key measure of the health of the world's largest economy by detailing how many jobs it has created in the past month.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    STOXX600
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    FTSE
    ---