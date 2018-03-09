Republicans get a string of bad news for midterm House elections after fleeting bump from tax cut

Promising midterm election trends for House Republicans have worn off, at least for now.

As voters digested the effects of the GOP tax-reform law and a generally well-received State of the Union address from President Donald Trump, Democrats' lead on the generic congressional ballot shrank in February. But the boost for Republicans was short-lived.

Democrats now hold an estimated 9 percentage point advantage in recent polls that measure whether voters support a generic Republican or generic Democrat, according to FiveThirtyEight, a website dedicated statistical analysis. Republicans cut that deficit to as low as 5 percentage points in early February.