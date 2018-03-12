Airlines cancel flights as another winter storm nears

American Airlines has canceled its entire Boston schedule for Tuesday as another powerful winter storm approaches the Northeast, threatening to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of the region.

The airline and the regional carriers that operate some of its routes will not fly to and from Boston because of the storm, American said Monday, warning of other possible flight cancellations around the Northeast. The airline had 89 departures to an equal number of arrivals scheduled from Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday, American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said.

Several airlines with large operations from Boston, including American, Delta and JetBlue, are waiving ticket-change fees for travelers affected by the storm. Southwest said passengers won't pay additional fees for a date change. The airline doesn't charge date-change fees but passengers generally have to pay more if the fare is higher on the new travel date.

Airlines will often cancel flights ahead of time to avoid stranding passengers and crews, which can lead to further delays if employees are not in place to work when flights resume.

About a fifth of flights scheduled for Tuesday are already canceled, according to flight-tracking company FlightAware.

A nor'easter last week prompted airlines to call off more than 2,400 flights.