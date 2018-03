Luxury fashion website Farfetch is said to be getting ready for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that would value it at around $6 billion.

Farfetch has hired bankers from J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs to lead an IPO in the U.S. this year, according to the Financial Times. Main rival Yoox Net-A-Porter has a market value of €5 billion ($6.16 billion) and analysts have said Farfetch is seeking a similar valuation, the FT reported.