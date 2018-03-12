An actual 'Westworld' isn't reality yet, but not everything about the show is science fiction

HBO gave people a glimpse of what a real "Westworld" theme park would be like during an immersive experience at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. Show co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and HBO's in-house agency Giant Spoon recreated the "Westworld" town of Sweetwater.

Guests were sent on missions that involved interacting with the "hosts" and searching through the area for clues, similar to what the guests of the park do on the show. The buildings looked like they came straight from the series.

There was one major change: The hosts were played by real people, not artificial intelligence (AI) robots. In total, 60 actors, six stunt people, six horses, and five bands were hired for the event. The final script was more than 440 pages.

The limits of AI

While AI becomes "smarter" through learned experience, we'd need a breakthrough for the technology to have "deep learning" like humans, Nourbakhsh said. Robots would have to learn the nuances of human desire to keep people compelled to talk to them, and we're simply not there, he said.

"The most likely scenario [for a robot theme park today] would be having robot controllers from afar, like people in call centers," Nourbakhsh said.

Another problem an AI robot theme park: Machines don't have very smooth motions, said Mark Riedel, associate professor of computer science at Georgia Institute of Technology.

"They are uncoordinated, and don't have really fine grain dexterity to pull guns," Reidel said. "Even waiting tables is really, really hard."