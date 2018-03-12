McDonald's debuted the Happy Meal nearly 40 years ago. Here's how it's changed over the years

Few things are more iconic than a McDonald's Happy Meal. The bright red box with its golden handles has become a fast food staple since it was first introduced nearly 40 years ago.

However, the Happy Meal fell out of fashion with some advertising partners in the mid-2000's. A combination of rising childhood obesity rates and concern over calorie-laden children's meals at fast food restaurants led companies like Disney to part ways with the brand.

McDonald's has tinkered with its Happy Meal, overhauling the food inside the box and serving up healthier food options for kids. The Golden Arches now offers selections that are lower in calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar.

These changes led Disney to rekindle its relationship with McDonald's in February, more than a decade after it severed ties with the burger brand.

This wasn't the first time McDonald's made major changes to its iconic Happy Meal. Here's a look at how McDonald's Happy Meals have evolved since 1979: