The special House election in Pennsylvania is full of bad omens for Trump and the GOP

In a district Republicans have held for 15 years, where Trump won by 20 percentage points, Democrat Conor Lamb has eliminated Republican Rick Saccone's lead in the polls. Strategists for both parties call him the favorite to win.

Here as elsewhere, Republicans have counted on their $1.5 trillion tax cut to counter voter discontent with the turbulence surrounding Trump. Not only does it show that all-GOP government works, they argue, it puts money in the pockets of middle-class families.

Republicans have spent millions advertising that message in ther district, which includes parts of Greene, Washington, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. What they've found is that however pleased families are about slightly higher paychecks, it is not moving voters in large numbers.

That's partly because this race got underway after the previous congressman, Rep. Tim Murphy, resigned amid a sex scandal last October — before the tax cut passed. And it's partly because Lamb neutralized the issue while making this a local, not national choice.