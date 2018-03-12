The scenes mark a stark departure from both the 2014 and 2016 elections, when ex-Republican Rep. Tim Murphy coasted to electoral wins without a Democratic opponent. The scandal-wracked Murphy's departure led to only the latest closely watched referendum on Trump — and another chance for Democrats to at least temporarily steal a seat in a pocket of the country that propelled Trump to the White House. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found that Lamb holds an edge in three different voting models. Lamb leads Saccone by a 51 percent to 45 percent margin if the turnout matches similar Democratic surges in other recent special elections, according to Monmouth.

A Lamb win would give Democrats new hope about their ability to unseat enough House Republicans to take a majority in the chamber in November. However, its practical effect on Congress may be small.

Any boost to Republicans or Democrats in the House because of the special election would be temporary. A new state congressional map would leave Lamb living and running in a new 17th District in November, while Saccone would have to run in an updated 14th District.

"This race has a minimal impact on legislative affairs. It has a far more significant impact on political affairs. The winner of this election can claim a moral victory that can be used to set the tone for the 2018 midterms," said Ryan Williams, managing director of public affairs for FP1 Strategies and a communications veteran of Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.