Saudi Aramco investors forced to 'stay patient’ as IPO is reportedly delayed

Investors hoping to a buy a piece of the world's largest oil company may be forced to wait until 2019 at the earliest, amid reports Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be delayed.

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil behemoth had planned to begin trading on the country's domestic stock market — the Tadawul — and one or more foreign exchanges in the second half of 2018. However, Aramco's listing is now no longer expected to take place this year, according to a Financial Times report citing British officials briefed on the matter.

"I'm guessing investors are going to be a bit disappointed but they have no choice other than to stay patient and jump on the bandwagon when it finally happens," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told CNBC in a phone interview Monday.