The White House is scheduled to brief reporters Monday after former adult film star Stormy Daniels said she would give back the money keeping her from discussing her relationship with President Donald Trump.

NBC News reported that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, offered to return the $130,000 she received from a nondisclosure agreement barring her from speaking about Trump, with whom she allegedly had an affair in 2006 and 2007.

Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer for Trump, said he paid Clifford with his own money. He later specified to ABC News that the funds came from his personal home equity line.

Clifford last week filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that the nondisclosure agreement she signed was never validated, since only Cohen — not Trump — signed it. The agreement was signed in October 2016, just weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has denied the allegations of an illicit relationship between himself and Clifford. But press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a White House briefing last week that an arbitration related to the nondisclosure agreement was won "in the president's favor," connecting him to the case.

Michael Avenatti, Clifford's lawyer, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Meanwhile, CNBC's Jim Cramer reported that Larry Kudlow, a longtime CNBC contributor who advised Trump on tax policy during the 2016 presidential campaign, is the leading contender to replace Gary Cohn as Trump's top economic advisor.

Cohn announced his resignation from the White House after Trump unveiled broad tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive and a free trade advocate, announced his departure less than a week later.

After more than 100 Republican members of Congress signed a letter calling on Trump to scale back his protectionist proposal, the White House slightly tapered the scope of the tariffs, granting Canada and Mexico exemptions.