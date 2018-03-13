For over a year, allegations have been flying that Abe and his wife Akie Abe granted political favors to a right-wing education group for a real-estate deal. Kyodo News reported on Monday that the first lady's name was removed from paperwork related to the sale, with finance ministry officials admitting admitting the same day that documents had been altered. Protesters in Tokyo took to the streets after that admission.

A number of controversies have dogged Abe during his two terms, but the 63 year-old has always retained a firm grip on power. Monday's news, however, could hit his approval ratings just as his ruling faction, the Liberal Democratic Party, prepares for a key leadership vote in September.

The LDP, Japan's main political entity, holds a hefty majority in parliament, so whoever wins the party's leadership vote is typically assured the role of prime minister. If Abe clinches victory in September's vote, that will put him on track for a third term in power — a record for the country.

But the current scandal could "erode Abe's support within the LDP, forcing him to announce that he won't seek a third term and clearing the way for a successor," according to Tobias Harris, Japan vice president at political risk advisory firm Teneo Intelligence.