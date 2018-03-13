Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are the most successful launch in the chain's history

Move over Doritos Locos Tacos, there's a new Taco Bell menu darling.

The innovative fast food Mexican chain owned by Yum Brands said Tuesday that its newest limited-time menu item, Nacho Fries, has become the most successful product launch in the restaurant's history.

Since its debut in January, fast food eaters have bought more than 53 million orders of Nacho Fries and the item has appeared in more than a third of all Taco Bell orders.

Because of this, Taco Bell said that it would be extending its Nacho Fries promotion into early April to capitalize on the craze.

As consumers enjoy more and more dining options, restaurants remain focused on value, convenience and quality to stay competitive. For Taco Bell, limited-time offers and value promotions have been a steady part of the playbook.

It had long been speculated that Taco Bell would bring this international menu item to the U.S., especially after the company held market tests in West Virginia and California last spring.

Nacho Fries tick off two boxes for Taco Bell — menu innovation and value. The seasoned fries are part of the chain's $1 menu offerings, which it has sought to expand in the last few years.

Back in December, Taco Bell said that it planned to introduce 20 menu items priced at $1 in test markets and nationwide this year. The launch of Nacho Fries was the first of 2018.

Taco Bell told CNBC that its $1 menu items garnered more than $500 million in sales in 2017 and its $5 boxes, which often contain its limited-time offerings, generated an additional $1 billion in sales for the brand.

Nacho Fries can also be upgraded to "Supreme" — adding pico de gallo, beef and sour cream on top — for $2.49, or "Bell Grande" — all the same toppings as the "Supreme," just larger — for $3.49.

Existing menu items like burritos, Crunchwraps and tacos can be customized by adding Nacho Fries inside.