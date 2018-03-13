Netflix paid 'The Crown' star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit

Though gender-based compensation issues in entertainment are not always analogous to the wider workforce, the challenge of ongoing underpayment of some workers is one that persists across industries. Last year, New York City joined a short list of places that banned employers from asking candidates about their previous salaries in an effort to narrow the gap.

"Women and people of color deserve to be paid what they're worth, not held back by their current or previous salary," said Chair and Commissioner of the NYC Commission on Human Rights Carmelyn P. Malalis. "[This] law will enable job seekers to negotiate a fair salary based on their skills and will help break the cycle of income inequality that has been so prevalent in the workforce for so long."

For anyone in or outside of Hollywood who is asked about their current salary, career coach Nicole Hill Orisich offers advice on how to properly answer the question while still leaving room for negotiation.

She tells CNBC Make It that during an interview, a candidate should shift their answer to focus more on the skills they can offer. According to Orisich, an applicant should say something like, "I'd love to talk about the value I bring to the table as well as the market value for this position. Based on my own research for someone with my skills in this industry, I believe market rate is somewhere between X and Y. I would be happy with something in this range."

By negotiating your next job with insight on how much other people in your industry are making, hiring mangers will know that you understand your value and are expected to be paid fairly for your work.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Debra Messing, Eva Longoria and others use Golden Globes red carpet to address pay inequality