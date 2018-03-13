As business looks up for the newly refocused Twitter, the company's tone has shifted from optimism to humility, the company's new CFO, Ned Segal, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We do feel a sense of humility, but we also know that everybody in the world could benefit from what happens on Twitter," Segal told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer in an exclusive interview.

"Today, we've got 330 million monthly active users as of the end of the fourth quarter and we grew our [daily active users] double-digits for the fifth consecutive quarter," the CFO continued. "But we feel like everybody in the world can benefit from what's happening and what people are talking about on Twitter, so there's still a lot of work in front of us."

Segal, who became CFO of Twitter in July 2017, said that Twitter has refined its priorities in the last several years under the leadership of CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also CEO of Square.

A Wall Street veteran, Segal replaced then-CFO Anthony Noto, who stayed on as COO. Noto recently left Twitter to take on a role as CEO of online finance company SoFi.

Now, Twitter is focused on what drew Segal to the company in the first place: helping its users find out what's happening in the world that's important to them.

Even so, Segal admitted that he never expected to see headlines like "Rex Tillerson learned he was fired from President Trump's tweet" before he joined the company.

"When I see Jim Cramer's got a million followers on Twitter and all the news that breaks on Twitter every day, I'm blown away," Segal told Cramer. "It's a lot of what attracted me to the company, a sense of mission that this is where people go to find out what's happening in the world and it's where people go to break news as well."

But Segal still sees several areas ripe for improvement at Twitter: machine learning, the health of the platform, video engagement and business solutions.

The CFO said Twitter still has a lot of work to do in surfacing relevant content for users, whether it's local news or headlines from far away that they still care about.

The issue of relevance ties into Twitter's next prerogative: the health of the platform. To that end, Segal said Dorsey has been pushing the removal of trolls and hate-fueled bots that can tarnish and delude conversations on the app.

Twitter has also been focusing on live, user-generated and professionally produced video content, Segal said.

"Video's a big part of the overall strategy," he told Cramer. "If we want to help you know what's happening in the world that you might care about and if we want to help you share what's important to you, video's going to be a big component of it."Similarly, it's part of creating the data that we then are able to sell to companies."

Making companies aware of the value of Twitter will be another leg of the company's mission, the CFO said.

"We've got all these local businesses that are on Twitter, but they're not advertising on Twitter the way that they might on other platforms, mostly because we just haven't made it easy for them," Segal said. "We've done a lot of work there recently to create a subscription product for them so that they can advertise easier on Twitter, but there's still a lot of work to do to get more of them on Twitter today."