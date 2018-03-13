Vice's Shane Smith on new CEO Nancy Dubuc: 'She is better than me at everything'

Outgoing Vice CEO Shane Smith said Tuesday his successor, former A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc, is 'better than me at everything.'

Smith, co-founder of the media site, confirmed Tuesday that he will become executive chairman and focus on content development and strategic deals.

"As we go forward Vice needs a best-in-class management team to harness all of this growth and control our own destiny, whether it be staying independent, strategically partnering with someone or going public," Smith said in a company statement.

Dubuc currently sits on Vice's board of directors. CNBC reported Monday that Dubuc was leaving A+E and in advanced talks to join Vice.

"While we tried our damnedest to have everything signed, sealed and delivered before sharing it with you and with the rest of the world, we seemingly can't take a crap in this town without it leaking to the press," Smith said in a note sent to employees.