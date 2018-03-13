White House fires top Tillerson aide who contradicted account of Secretary of State's dismissal

Steve Goldstein, Rex Tillerson's top spokesman at the State Department, was fired Tuesday for contradicting the official administration account of Tillerson's firing, a White House official told NBC News.

A State Department official confirmed the firing of Goldstein, who was an undersecretary of State, to NBC News, as well.

Goldstein had only been in post since Dec. 4.

Trump announced over Twitter on Tuesday that he was replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Goldstein had said soon afterward that Tillerson had not spoken directly about the move with the president.