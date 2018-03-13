White House fires top Tillerson aide who contradicted account of Secretary of State's dismissal

Alex Wong | Getty Images
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to members of the media at the State Department October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Goldstein's dismissal was the just the latest in a series of firings Tuesday by the Trump administration.
In addition to Tillerson, Trump's personal assistant John McEntee, also was axed and removed from the White House for unspecified security reasons, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources.
McEntee immediately joined Trump's re-election campaign for 2020 as a senior adviser.
A CNN reporter tweeted Tuesday that McEntee was terminated because he is under investigation for "serious financial crimes" by the Department of Homeland Security.
In a statement he released after being fired, Goldstein said:
"I was proud to speak on behalf of the Secretary of State to the American people and allies throughout the world and this has been the honor of a lifetime.
It's within the purview, you are appointed by the administration and you are appointed for the time being. That is what is listed on your commission and it is determined by the White House who they want in these roles.
I don't have regret, other than you always want to try to do more, but I feel proud of what we achieved and I am so impressed by the Secretary of State. He is truly a great man.
I look forward to getting more rest and hopefully winning an indoor rowing competition."