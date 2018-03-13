Apple's event where it unveils new iPhone and Mac software is set for June 4

Apple said Tuesday that WWDC, its annual developer conference, will kick off on June 4.

Apple typically uses WWDC to announce new versions of iOS -- the software that powers iPads and iPhones, as well as new versions of its Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch software.

Last year, Apple unveiled iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, so iOS 12 and a new version of macOS could make an appearance. Apple typically uses the event to introduce developers to new tools that run on its operating systems. The first devices that launch with the new software typically debut later. An iPhone with iOS 12 probably won't launch until September, if Apple follows its typical launch schedule. Expect new features for Apple TV, the Apple Watch and perhaps even Apple's new smart speaker, HomePod.

In the past, Apple has also occasionally used the event to show off new hardware. Last year, for example, Apple also announced a new 10.5-inch iPad.

Either way, WWDC can be a bellwether for how Apple's software and hardware will come together later in the year. And this year Apple has quite a few new pieces of hardware to flesh out, including smart speaker HomePod and the iMac Pro, which could benefit from better Siri and music options, and more enterprise solutions, respectively.

The new cellular-connected Apple Watch sold well this holiday season, according to estimates — and thus may also be ripe for new software. And Apple's augmented reality software development kit has also seen a steady uptick of adoption among developers, according to App Annie, even amid expanded competition from Android.

Apple's services division — which includes software like the App Store, Apple Pay and Apple Music — is one of its fastest-growing businesses. CEO Tim Cook said last year he wants to double sales in Apple's services division by 2020.

— CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.