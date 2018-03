On Tuesday, economic data is set to dominate investor sentiment. At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due, followed by retail sales and producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Business inventories will come out at 10 a.m. ET.

No major auctions from the U.S. Treasury are due, but investors will likely still reflect on domestic political news. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then announced that he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo as Tillerson's replacement.

Concerns around trade continue to linger. Last week, Trump signed two declarations to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports — both are expected to take effect in the coming weeks. While Canada and Mexico exempt from the deal, fears over a potential trade war remain, as investors worry that countries around the world may impose their own retaliatory tariffs.